  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMMom
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, CAIR, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Ilhan Omar, Johnny Ray Salling, Local TV, Talkers, tweet, Twitter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling said a tweet allegedly from his account calling U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) “illegal” was not from him.

The Baltimore County Republican tweeted Monday morning he did not make the comment against Omar.

“I’m getting the record straight; the 7/24 tweet was not from me. I believe in God & Country 1st,” Salling tweeted.

A screenshot of the tweet in question provided to WJZ by the Council on American-Islamic Relations appears to show Salling wrote, “Get rid of this illegal know!!!!! [sic].”

WJZ has not independently verified the authenticity of the tweet in question.

As of Monday night, Salling’s Twitter page shows a nearly four-month gap between posts during the period in question. His profile does not show any tweets or replies from April 21 to August 13.

Salling is one of several candidates running for Congress in Maryland’s second district.

In a statement, CAIR called for Salling to apologize for the tweet or resign from office.

Comments