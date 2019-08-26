PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Lidl will hold a hiring event for its new state-of-the-art headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County next week.
Lidl, a grocery chain, is looking to hire 200 people for the new center in Perryville, Maryland. They will hold a hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Warehouse associates will start at $15 per hour, plus benefits with can include health, dental and vision plans, a 401(k) retirement plan with a generous company match and the potential for performance bonuses.
Here’s what you need to know:
WHERE: Lidl Distribution Center, 81 Belvidere Road, Perryville, MD 21903
WHEN: September 5, 2019; Interviews will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HOW: Walk-ins are welcome; candidates are encouraged to apply online. Attire is business casual.
“Preferred candidates should possess an astute attention to detail, the ability to work well in a team environment, a solution-oriented attitude and excellent time management and communication skills. Lidl is an equal opportunity employer,” Lidl said in a press release.
