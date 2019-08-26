BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony Medicaid fraud related to the care of two wheelchair-bound Medicaid beneficiaries living with HIV.
Mark Wilkerson was sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended, with three years probation, and ordered him to pay more than $32,000 in restitution to the Medicaid program.
Wilkerson also is not allowed to leave the state without prior authorization.
According to court documents, Wilkerson worked for Vicenza Home Care Services, Inc., in Nottingham.
Vicenza, an authorized provider of services to Medicaid beneficiaries, included in-home, personal care services, with assistance for things such as dressing, bathing, grooming, toileting and the administration of medicines.
From July 2013 through May 2017, Wilkerson fraudulently represented to Medicaid on more than 150 occasions that he was taking care of his assigned beneficiaries through Vicenza when he was not doing so.
At various times, he told Medicaid he was caring for one or both of the assigned beneficiaries when he was actually vacationing in Puerto Rico, on a trip to Boston and on a trip to Atlanta.
