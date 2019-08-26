JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — A New York man has been identified as the motorcycle operator killed in a collision in Jessup over the weekend, Howard County Police said Monday.
Carlos Ernesto Banos Galdamez, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
At around 1:14 p.m. on Saturday, Banos Galdamez’s 2006 Yamaha was traveling westbound in the 10500 block of Guilford Road when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser.
The driver of the Chrysler, Jorge Alexander Parra Morales, 40, of Laurel, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries but has been released.
Two passengers in the car, a woman and a juvenile male, also from Laurel, were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say they believe speed was a factor in the collision. Guilford Road was closed down for three hours after the crash.
