WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Several small businesses and farms on the Eastern Shore will receive $69,102 in awards.
The awards have been split between Choptank Corner LLC, Rice’s Inc., James B. Quinn, Smartech Electrical Inc, Williamson Farms LLC, and Wilson Farm as the Rural Energy for America Program aids funding toward energy efficiency and economic growth.
Congressman Andy Harris made the announcement Tuesday.
These awards will aid in the advancing of Eastern Shore’s small business and farms by giving them the opportunity to have the resources needed in order to grow and lead a more competitive role in the economy.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
