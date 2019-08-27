  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Ahead of the new school year, the Baltimore County Department of Health and Baltimore County Public Schools want to remind parents of child immunization requirements.

Officials said that children who do not receive the proper immunizations by Sept. 23, 2019, will not be allowed to attend school.

The Baltimore County Department of Health is holding immunization clinics throughout the county.

For a full list of vaccine requirements, click here.

