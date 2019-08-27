



Contigo is recalling the lids of the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle, for a possible choking hazard.

This comes after the company found the water bottle’s clear silicone spout in some cases may detach from the lid. No injuries have been reported so far.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites sold at prices $9 and $24.

They encouraged those who have bought the water bottle between April 2018 and June 2019 to find out if they have an affected water bottle lid and order a free replacement lid.

The water bottles come in three sizes (13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce) and multiple colors, materials and graphics. The bottles were sold individually and in two-packs and three-packs, Contigo said in their statement.

Contigo Kids product – the Cleanable line has the following visual features:

Spout cover is always BLACK

The base of the spout is always BLACK

Water bottles that are not affected are marked in the shape of a small indented circle on the lid near the black nylon spout when it is opened. Push the button to open the spout to identify you have the marking.

The second step is to conduct a self-test to make sure it has all the visual features found in step one to confirm you are evaluating the correct bottle.

Read the instructions and watch this video to check if you qualify.

Make sure the lid is tightly secured to the bottle

The amount of pressure needed is equal to pushing a button; similar to an elevator button or a remote control button

They must then do a home inspection and contact Contigo for a free replacement lid.