WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Department of Justice announced Tuesday its filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Baltimore County and the Baltimore County Police Department.
The lawsuit, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, alleges that since January 2013, BCPD engaged in unintended employment discrimination against African American applicants for entry-level police officer and cadet positions by making hiring decisions based on the results of hiring examinations that were not job-related and that “disproportionately excluded African American applicants,”
Through this lawsuit, the US seeks a court order that would require BCPD to utilize selection procedures that comply with Title VII and provide individual remedies to African American former applicants who are shown to be entitled to them.
“Employers must be mindful that an employment selection device, like a test, must be shown to be job-related if it disproportionately excludes members of one of Title VII’s protected groups,” stated Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Title VII is a federal law that prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin and religion.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a statement saying that “A law enforcement agency should look like the community it serves.”
My statement on the lawsuit filed by DOJ. pic.twitter.com/5FLtf2BNuG
— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) August 27, 2019
Baltimore County Police have not released any statement.
You must log in to post a comment.