COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of a 16-year-old teenage male who was injured with a single gunshot wound over the weekend.
Police responded to the 7400 block of Sweet Clover on August 24 at around 11:01 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The victim was inside the home with known acquaintances when the incident occurred.
He was taken to the hospital and was last reported as stable.
Detectives are investigating to determine whether the incident involved foul play.
