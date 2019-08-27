MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car driven by a juvenile in Anne Arundel County.
Officers responded to Veterans Highway just north of Benfield Road in Millersville for a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A Honda motorcycle was traveling south of Veterans Highway approaching Benfield Road, and a Chevrolet sedan was driving north.
The Chevrolet driver tried to make a left turn into the Exxon station located at 8556 Veterans Highway, and the motorcycle struck the Chevrolet in the southbound lanes.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Brandon William Haney, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and remained on the scene, police said.
Police believe the cause of the crash was the driver of the Chevrolet, a juvenile, failing to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle.
Speed, drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the crash, police said.
