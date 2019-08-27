Comments
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There have been frequent reports of tires are being stolen around Maryland recently, and the latest happened in Clarksville last week, Howard County Police say.
An unknown suspect entered the parking lot in the 12400 block of Auto Drive overnight on August 22, and removed five sets of tires and rims from vehicles, police said.
Early in the morning August 23, an unknown suspect stole all four tires and rims from a 2019 Nissan Altima in the 8100 block of Stanford Boulevard.
You must log in to post a comment.