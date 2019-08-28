Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A home’s chimney in Frederick was struck by lightning at around 3:30 p.m., officials said Wednesday.
3:33pm | 8000blk Arrowhead Ct | Lightning strike | Single Family Home with lightning strike to the chimney | units on the scene investigating
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) August 28, 2019
Frederick County Fire units are on the scene investigating and have determined there was no interior damage to the house- only the chimney.
There is no word on any injuries yet.
This story is developing.
