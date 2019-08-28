Filed Under:Frederick, Frederick County, Lightning, Lightning strike, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A home’s chimney in Frederick was struck by lightning at around 3:30 p.m., officials said Wednesday.

Frederick County Fire units are on the scene investigating and have determined there was no interior damage to the house- only the chimney.

There is no word on any injuries yet.

This story is developing.

