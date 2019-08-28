BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — Shredding is an important process when it comes to disposing of pilled up paper documents, old mail, and credit card information.
Baltimore’s DPW is hosting their last shredding event of the year.
Save the Date: Free Shred Day, Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 am to 1 pm at Middle Branch Park. It's DPW's last shred day of the year! ♻️ Bins on sale too! 25-gallon bin w/ lid for $10; 18- gallon $4. pic.twitter.com/9FhdehVWju
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) August 28, 2019
On October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baltimore City residents can bring their shreddable documents to Middle Branch Park.
Officials said residents can bring up to two 32-gallon bags of paper to be shredded.
The city will also have recycling bins for sale.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.