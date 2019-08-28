Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Recycling, Department of Public Works, Environmental Awareness, Local TV, Paper Shredding, Talkers

BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — Shredding is an important process when it comes to disposing of pilled up paper documents, old mail, and credit card information.

Baltimore’s DPW is hosting their last shredding event of the year.

On October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baltimore City residents can bring their shreddable documents to Middle Branch Park.

Officials said residents can bring up to two 32-gallon bags of paper to be shredded.

The city will also have recycling bins for sale.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

