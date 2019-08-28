QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Non-biodegradable balloon releases are officially banned in Queen Anne’s County.
Queen Anne’s County Commissioners unanimously passed Ordinance 19-13, becoming the first County in Maryland and one of only a handful in the United States to adopt a prohibition against environmentally harmful balloon releases.
“Intentionally releasing balloons into the atmosphere is nothing short of littering”, said the bill’s author, Commissioner Christopher M. Corchiarino. “This ordinance will allow us to protect a cross-section of interests in the County while furthering the stewardship of our waterways and rural landscapes”.
Queen Anne’s Conservation Association praised the commissioners for their initiative.
“Deflated mylar and latex balloons, and the ribbons attached to them harm the environment by maiming and killing wildlife, sea creatures, and farm animals. The balloons are often mistaken for food, and marine animals especially, such as turtles and birds, become tangled in the ribbons and are killed. This ordinance is a major accomplishment, and I couldn’t be more proud that Queen Anne’s County is taking the lead on this important environmental issue.” said Jay Falstad, QACA’s executive director.
