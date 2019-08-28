GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A convicted Rockville sex offender was sentenced Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison for child pornography possession, the justice department said.
Timothy Lawrence Day, 59, was sentenced to 135 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to downloading a file he knew contained images of minors being sexually abused, officials said.
Law enforcement searched his home twice in November and reportedly found multiple electronic devices containing at least 55 images of children in explicit conduct. A warrant executed on his personal email address found he had purchased another file with at least seven videos and 105 images.
In total, officials said he received and possessed more than 600 images of child pornography.
Day was also convicted in Washington, D.C., in 2002 for possession of child pornography.
