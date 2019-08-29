BREAKINGBaltimore City Police Officer Shot, Suspect Killed
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were charged with heroin possession during a traffic stop in Frederick County Wednesday.

According to state police, 44-year-old Justin Thorne Mitchell and 28-year-old Dustin William Lloyd, both of Harpers Ferry, WV, were stopped on Route 340 near the US-15 split in a red Dodge. A K-9 conducted a scan of the vehicle and was alerted to drugs.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found 100 suspect heroin capsules and related paraphernalia.

They were charged with:

  • CDS Possession Not-Marijuana
  • CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute
  • CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotic
  • CDS Possession of Paraphernalia

Mitchell was also found to have an active warrant through the Frederick Barrack for CDS possession from a CDS arrest earlier this year.

