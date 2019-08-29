Comments
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were charged with heroin possession during a traffic stop in Frederick County Wednesday.
According to state police, 44-year-old Justin Thorne Mitchell and 28-year-old Dustin William Lloyd, both of Harpers Ferry, WV, were stopped on Route 340 near the US-15 split in a red Dodge. A K-9 conducted a scan of the vehicle and was alerted to drugs.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found 100 suspect heroin capsules and related paraphernalia.
They were charged with:
- CDS Possession Not-Marijuana
- CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute
- CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotic
- CDS Possession of Paraphernalia
Mitchell was also found to have an active warrant through the Frederick Barrack for CDS possession from a CDS arrest earlier this year.
