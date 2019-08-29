Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured an elderly man.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured an elderly man.
An 85-year-old man was found on the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road suffering critical conditions that left him hospitalized on Monday around 6 a.m.
Officials said the man was struck by a Ford Transit van, as a driver’s side mirror and some debris was found at the scene.
We are searching for the driver & van (similar to this van) that struck an elderly pedestrian on Monday. He’s in critical condition. https://t.co/AOzeIJkGJx pic.twitter.com/hkDxYftLYk
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 29, 2019
The van may have damage near the front corner of the driver’s side.
If anyone has information on this incident or the whereabouts of the van & driver, call:
- Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit – 301-731-4422
- Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.