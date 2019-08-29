BREAKINGSuspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Identified
Filed Under:Bladensburg Road, Crime, Critical Condition, Hit-And-Run Collision, investigation, Local TV, police search, Prince George's County, Talkers


PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured an elderly man.

An 85-year-old man was found on the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road suffering critical conditions that left him hospitalized on Monday around 6 a.m.

Officials said the man was struck by a Ford Transit van, as a driver’s side mirror and some debris was found at the scene.

The van may have damage near the front corner of the driver’s side.

If anyone has information on this incident or the whereabouts of the van & driver, call:

  • Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit – 301-731-4422
  • Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments