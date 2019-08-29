FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are still looking for a suspect that attempted to sexually assault a woman in a wooded area in Forestville, Maryland.
Prince George’s County Police released a sketch of the alleged suspect Thursday.
On Aug. 14 around 10:20 p.m., a woman flagged down officers to report she was sexually assaulted near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane.
The woman told police she was walking down Walters Lane when a man grabbed her and dragged her into a wooded area. He tried to sexually assault her but she fought back. The man struck her several times, causing minor injuries.
The victim was able to run out of the wooded area and find help.
The suspect is described as a black male, between 27 and 35 years old, 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 tall and weighing between 180-200 pounds. He had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt, black cargo pants, black shoes and glasses.
Investigators will be conducting a neighborhood canvass in the area of Marlboro Pike and Silver Hill Road today at 7:00 p.m.
