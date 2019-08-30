BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Northbound Interstate 95 is shut down at 195 and I-695 after a truck carrying pineapples caught fire.
Maryland State Police confirm two tractor-trailers were involved in the incident.
One person has minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The accident also caused a hole on the bridge. Bridge inspectors are headed to the scene.
The incident is near the exit for BWI as Labor Day weekend begins and heavy delays are expected.
Motorists should take 295 as an alternate route.
People shared photos and video of the incident on social media.
Cars are on fire on I95 before 166 pic.twitter.com/nxlVzsvjqG
— Casina (@RiceCasina) August 30, 2019
I-95 Northbound closed at Selford Rd as firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire near Relay, Maryland in unincorporated SW Baltimore County. Pray the driver got out. pic.twitter.com/XHgzank3Wr
— Jacob Lupfer (@jlupf) August 30, 2019
Correction: We previously reported the fire was on southbound I-95, it’s actually on the northbound side.
