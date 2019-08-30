BREAKINGI-95 N Shut Down Near 195/BWI Exit After Truck Carrying Pineapples Catches Fire
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Interstate 95, Local TV, Talkers, Traffic, truck fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Northbound Interstate 95 is shut down at 195 and I-695 after a truck carrying pineapples caught fire.

Maryland State Police confirm two tractor-trailers were involved in the incident.

One person has minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The accident also caused a hole on the bridge. Bridge inspectors are headed to the scene.

The incident is near the exit for BWI as Labor Day weekend begins and heavy delays are expected.

Motorists should take 295 as an alternate route.

People shared photos and video of the incident on social media.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

Correction: We previously reported the fire was on southbound I-95, it’s actually on the northbound side. 

Comments