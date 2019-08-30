BREAKINGI-95 N Shut Down Near 195/BWI Exit After Truck Carrying Pineapples Catches Fire
Filed Under:Beach, Labor Day, Labor Day Weekend, Lifeguard, Local TV, Ocean City Beach Patrol, Safety, Talkers


OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ)  — Ocean City Beach Patrol is asking swimmers to take caution this Labor Day in the water.

Lifeguard stands have been moved farther apart as the guarding season comes to an end.

“Remember to check in with the lifeguard, ask about current conditions,” beach patrol tweeted.

New York Man Drowns In Ocean City, Maryland

Last week, a New York man drowned after he was struck by a large rogue wave and pulled under the water.

Comments