OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Beach Patrol is asking swimmers to take caution this Labor Day in the water.
Lifeguard stands have been moved farther apart as the guarding season comes to an end.
“Remember to check in with the lifeguard, ask about current conditions,” beach patrol tweeted.
A tide pool formed yesterday at 93rd street. This typically happens this time in the season. Children and adults love to play and swim in tide pools. Remember to check in with the lifeguard,ask about current conditions, and swim near a lifeguard. stands are farther apart. pic.twitter.com/0oyfkEaI5g
— O.C. Beach Patrol (@OCBP_HQ) August 30, 2019
Last week, a New York man drowned after he was struck by a large rogue wave and pulled under the water.
