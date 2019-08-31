Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are investigating after four people were shot early Saturday morning.
Police received reports of gunshots fired around 1:37 a.m. in the 600 block of North Market Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Police later learned that three other gunshot victims, two men and another woman, arrived at area hospitals by private transportation or other means.
All of the victims were in stable condition.
An initial investigation revealed that the incident does not appear to be random, but stemmed from a dispute.
