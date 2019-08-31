BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day, the Maryland Department of Health launched a tool in an effort to prevent overdose deaths — the Naloxone Electronic Toolkit (NET).
Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose and can help save lives when administered correctly.
NET contains downloadable content that can be promoted on public and employee websites.
By providing access to information about naloxone and naloxone administration, the Department of Health hopes Marylanders can be better prepared to recognize signs of an overdose and know how to respond appropriately.
NET will reside on BeforeItsTooLateMD.org, which provides comprehensive resources and information related to the opioid crisis. It also includes information about recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and a brief training video on how to correctly administer naloxone nasal spray.
Printable posters and brochures are also included, in addition to information about the standing order that allows people to go to any pharmacy in Maryland and ask for naloxone without a prescription or certificate.
Funding for NET is part of the federal State Opioid Response grant funding, which has allowed MDH to expand outreach efforts and bring help to those in need.
