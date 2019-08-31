GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A member of MS-13 was sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise, including murder.
Kevin Hernandez-Guevara, 22, a citizen of El Salvador illegally residing in Elizabethtown, New Jersey, was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison for a federal racketeering conspiracy relating to his participation in the activities of MS-13, including murder and drug dealing.
Hernandez-Guevara admitted that from at least July 2016, he was a member and associate of the Sailors Clique of MS-13. He admitted to participating in numerous acts in furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy.
On or about July 29, 2016, Hernandez-Guevara and three other members and associates of MS-13 planned and conspired to murder an individual, who was believed to be a member of a rival gang.
On July 29, 2016, Hernandez-Guevara and other MS-13 members and associates lured the victim to a secluded area in Hyattsville, Maryland. One of the gang members and associates shot at the victim but missed.
Hernandez-Guevara collected the fired shell casings from the gunshots fired by the co-conspirator. Multiple MS-13 members and associates then assaulted and stabbed the victim with the intention of killing him. The victim died as a result of injuries sustained during this attack, which included 61 sharp-force injuries.
Hernandez-Guevara also admitted to distributing less than one kilogram of marijuana for and on behalf of the Sailors Clique. His activities included receiving and distributing marijuana and proceeds from the sale of marijuana.
