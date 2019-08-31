OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s not too late to make it to Ocean City before the unofficial end of summer.

This year, you can tour the resort along the bay in while enjoying the flavors of summer such as a craft beer cruise and ice cream excursion.

The ice cream cruise is part boat ride and part gourmet ice cream sampling.

“It’s very popular with families, especially kids,” the owner said.

The Moca family enjoyed a late-season trip to Ocean City and experienced the ice cream cruise.

“It’s very unique, it’s not a concept I ever heard before and I thought we’d give it a try and it worked out great,”

The one hour tour takes riders around the Assawoman Bay, sharing facts of the area, while sampling a variety of ice cream flavors.

“I liked learning stuff about the area since I’m not from the area,” Elinore Brody said. “I loved the ice cream.”

If you’re not into ice cream, there are several other tours you can choose from, including one for the 21 and over crowd.

“We go out with local brewers and they teach people about their beers, as we tour Assateague Island,”

There’s also a firework and foodie tour.

The ice cream served on the cruise is Taharka, which is made in Baltimore.