BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is making tuition-free community college accessible to students.

The county has increased its income eligibility for the College Promise Scholarship to $150,000.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. joined educators at the Baltimore County Community College announcing changes to the scholarship.

“Education will always be a passion and priority here in Baltimore County,” Olszewski said.

The increase is meant to allow residents the opportunity to attend CCBC free of tuition and fees.

“These are full-ride scholarships for academically well-prepared students to attend full time,” said Sandra Kurtinitis, president of Community College Baltimore County.

“Here’s an opportunity for students not having to worry about the financial needs but the education,” said Superintendent Darryl Williams.

Last year, 111 scholarships were awarded, and there are now currently nearly 400 recipients.

“I don’t have to work full-time anymore just to support myself, I don’t have to worry about tuition staying up late thinking how am I going to pay for this and I can devote all of my extra time to my classes,” said freshman Ellia Cabrera.

The scholarship gives students like Christa Bryant a break from the financial stress.

“It’s really helping me. It’s like, taking a burden off of my shoulder because I don’t have to worry about how I’m going to get my tuition paid, like, how will I pay for the classes I need to graduate, and I’m proud to say, next semester, I will be graduating,” Bryant said.

In addition to the income requirement, other eligibility requirements include being a Baltimore County resident, having a 2.3 or higher GPA and being enrolled full time at CCBC.