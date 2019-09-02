Comments
(CBS NEWS) — Teenager Lily Jordan was supposed to be rocking out at a Jonas Brothers concert this past weekend, but instead she had to undergo chemotherapy treatment. So, the famous family stopped by her hospital room to pay her a very special surprise visit before the show.
Late last week 16-year-old Jordan posted a screenshot of an Instagram story, letting her followers know that she couldn’t make the Jonas Brothers’ Hershey, Pennsylvania, concert on Saturday due to chemotherapy.
“I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo,” Lily wrote on Instagram. “If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room number.”
A gal can dream! #lilyseesthejonasbrotherschallenge2019 #survivingandthriving #thesunwillriseandwewilltryagain PS the amount of love and support I started feeling as soon as I posted this on my story made my heart so full and warm it’s all because of you guys so thanks because y’all are the best ever 💖💖
