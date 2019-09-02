  • WJZ 13On Air

By Rachel Menitoff
RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — A 7-year-old child was shot and killed in what appeared to be a murder-suicide Sunday afternoon.

Cecil County Sheriff’s deputies, Maryland State Police troopers, and Town of Rising Sun police officers responded to the 1100 block of Ridge Road in Rising Sun around 3:30 p.m. They found 7-year-old Mason Holcombe dead inside a residence at the scene. Officials said the child had trauma consistent with gunshot wounds.

Also found at the scene was a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators said Joshua Holcombe was the father of the child.

There was a disturbance inside the residence before the gunshots were fired, according to police. Officials said there were witnesses inside the residence when the incident occurred.

The sheriff’s office said Mason Holcombe did not attend Cecil County Public Schools and instead went to a school just over the border in Pennsylvania.

Rising Sun is a quiet, rural Maryland community.

The investigation is ongoing.

