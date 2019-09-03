Comments
MILLERSVILLE, Md (WJZ) — Three people were displaced from their home, after a fire broke out in the attic in Millersville on Sunday.
Firefighters in Millersville received a call Sunday reporting that a roof was on fire in the 600 block of Wheat Mill Court East.
Neighbors called 911 around 8:14 p.m., after they saw fire and smoke coming from the two-story home.
Firefighters said Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department and the American Red Cross assisted the residents.
The attic fire was under control in 10 minutes and no one was injured. Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
