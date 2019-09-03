Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians are putting on a show- for free- and for Baltimore.
“This is a free concert honoring the greatness of Baltimore and the amazing people that live here,” the announcement read.
The concert will start at 4 p.m. on September 14 at the New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2100 North Monroe St.
The musicians will be led by Marin Alsop and joined by a combined choir from the choral community of Baltimore including the Carter Legacy Singers, soprano Janice Chandler-Eteme and Tony Award-winning baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Rep. Elijah Cummings will also put out a video message during the event.
The event is free to the public, but anyone who wants to attend must reserve tickets through Eventbrite.
