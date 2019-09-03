  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians are putting on a show- for free- and for Baltimore.

“This is a free concert honoring the greatness of Baltimore and the amazing people that live here,” the announcement read.

The concert will start at 4 p.m. on September 14 at the New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2100 North Monroe St.

The musicians will be led by Marin Alsop and joined by a combined choir from the choral community of Baltimore including the Carter Legacy Singers, soprano Janice Chandler-Eteme and Tony Award-winning baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Rep. Elijah Cummings will also put out a video message during the event.

The event is free to the public, but anyone who wants to attend must reserve tickets through Eventbrite.

