ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police released surveillance photos of a suspect they say used a stolen credit card.
The card was used at the Harris Teeter in Canton Crossing, Baltimore, according to authorities.
Know this man? He is suspected of using a stolen credit card at the Harris Teeter in Canton Crossing, Baltimore. The card was stolen during a vehicle break-in in Aberdeen. Contact Off Aumack with information at 410-272-2121 or JAumack@aberdeenmd.gov. All tips are confidential pic.twitter.com/hATgf2GvjT
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) September 3, 2019
Officials said the card was stolen during a vehicle break-in in Aberdeen.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Aumack at 410-272-2121. Police said all tips are confidential.
