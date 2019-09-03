  • WJZ 13On Air

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police released surveillance photos of a suspect they say used a stolen credit card.

The card was used at the Harris Teeter in Canton Crossing, Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officials said the card was stolen during a vehicle break-in in Aberdeen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Aumack at 410-272-2121. Police said all tips are confidential.

