  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Ovechkin, Baltimore, Baltimore News, cereal, Children's Cancer Foundation, DC, DC news, Giant Foods, Local TV, Talkers, Washington Capitals

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Giant Foods and Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin are teaming up on a breakfast cereal to raise money for charity.

“Ovi O’s” are a honey nut cereal being sold to benefit the Maryland-based Children’s Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from each box will go to the non-profit.

Courtesy: Giant Food

The limited-edition “Ovi O’s” will hit store shelves at Giant locations in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Delaware September 17, Ovechkin’s birthday.

A 12.25-ounce box will sell for $2.69 while supplies last.

Comments