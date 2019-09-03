Comments
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Giant Foods and Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin are teaming up on a breakfast cereal to raise money for charity.
“Ovi O’s” are a honey nut cereal being sold to benefit the Maryland-based Children’s Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from each box will go to the non-profit.
The limited-edition “Ovi O’s” will hit store shelves at Giant locations in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Delaware September 17, Ovechkin’s birthday.
A 12.25-ounce box will sell for $2.69 while supplies last.
