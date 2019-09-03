Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old is in custody after a double shooting in Laurel on Saturday.
Laurel Police responded to the area of Route 198 and Sixth Street for a report of a person shooting at two men in the parking lot of Super Suds Laundromat.
When officers arrived, they found to men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.
Laurel Police detectives identified a suspect and located him in Baltimore City.
The man is currently in custody in Baltimore City.
The suspects identity has not yet been released.
