Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When nature calls at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens fans will step into the 19th best bathrooms in the National Football League.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When nature calls at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens fans will step into the 19th best bathrooms in the National Football League.
According to a survey conducted by SeatGeek, the Ravens have the 19th best bathrooms in the NFL.
Related Coverage
- Guide To M&T Bank Stadium, Home Of The Baltimore Ravens
- ‘They’re All Going To Be Proven Wrong’ | John Harbaugh Confident In New Era Of Lamar Jackson Led Ravens Offense
The Atlanta Falcons had the best bathrooms in the league, according to the survey.
The survey polled more than 3,200 NFL fans.
You must log in to post a comment.