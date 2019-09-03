Comments
PASADENA, Md (WJZ) — A plumbing accident caused a house in Pasadena to catch on fire Sunday afternoon.
Residents called Anne Arundel County Fire Department to report an accidental fire in a second-story bathroom.
Firefighters arrived in the 800 block of Longview Avenue at 3:30 p.m. The residents told firefighters that the blaze started inside the walls, filling the house with smoke. They were plumbing in the home and something combusted inside the walls, starting the fire.
Officials said there were no injuries, just damage to the property. But, three adults displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
Firefighters got it under control in about 15 minutes.
