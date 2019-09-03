Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim was dropped off at around 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim wasn’t able to give information about where he was shot and who the suspect might be.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
