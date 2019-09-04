HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington County man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged threat of arson.
A Deputy State Fire Marshal was called to the 9600 block of Morning Glory Lane in Hagerstown by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after a report of a brush fire, accompanied by the threat of arson.
Justin Hunter, 30, ignited a pile of brush in the backyard of a residence which he shares with his parents. Hunter was allegedly burning items from the home, including clothing, when his mother intervened. In response, he threatened to burn the house down while in possession of a lighter and charcoal fluid.
Hunter repeated the same threat when his father attempted to mitigate the situation. His mother then called the police.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office charged Hunter with the threat of arson, a misdemeanor which carries a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
He is currently being held at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department Central Booking without bond.
