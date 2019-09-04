Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $1.4 million in grants Wednesday to reduce pollution and save energy.
The board is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
The following projects were approved:
Cumberland Wastewater Treatment Plant Aeration System Optimization Project – Allegany County
- A $1 million Energy Water Infrastructure Program grant to the City of Cumberland will help fund the addition of high-efficiency blowers and automatic control valves at the wastewater treatment plant to reduce energy costs and better control dissolved oxygen in the treatment process.
Chesapeake City Wastewater Treatment Plant Enhanced Nutrient Removal Upgrade Project – Cecil County
- The project will allow the plant to reduce its nitrogen discharge by 79 percent and its phosphorus discharge by 90 percent, significantly reducing the number of nutrients discharged to the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.
