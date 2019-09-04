Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found at the scene of a shed fire in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials said.
Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 1:40 p.m. reporting a fire, though the fire described ranged from a small brush fire to a possible building fire.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a small pile of debris on fire behind two homes in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive. They also found an adult victim dead at the scene.
The victim’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore to find a cause of death.
The fire melted siding on two nearby homes.
The cause is under investigation.
