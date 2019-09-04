BREAKINGBaltimore City Schools Without AC Closing 2 Hours Early
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grab your lucky thimble and battleship, because some of your favorite Baltimore spots are hitting the Monopoly board!

The Charmtastic Mile is creating an Inner Harbor-themed version of the iconic real estate board game in honor of the harbor’s 40th birthday.

The game spaces will include notable streets and landmarks in the Downtown-West, Harbor East and Inner Harbor areas, including Pratt Street, Light Street and Pier 5.

In place of the standard railroads are four Under Armour tunnels. The traditional jail, free parking and go to jail spaces have been replaced with Downtown-West, Inner Harbor and Harbor East respectively.

The limited-edition game is set to be released around the holidays for between $25 and $30.

The money raised will go toward funding programs for the Charmtastic Mile, an initiative to breathe new life into the Inner Harbor area similar to Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

