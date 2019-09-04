Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As seasonal staff beings to dwindle, the Ocean City Beach Patrol wants to remind residents and beachgoers that the number of lifeguards working will also decrease.
While there will be no unguarded areas of the beach, the number of available lifeguard towers will change, as will the location and distance between stands.
The OCBP will have returning surf rescue technicians to allow increased stands on weekends. During this time, the OCBP will also increase the number of mobile rescue units patrolling the beach to assist with coverage.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol will be on duty daily between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. through Sunday, September 22.
