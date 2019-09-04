Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Woodlawn over the weekend remains under investigation, Baltimore County fire officials said Wednesday.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday at the building in the 1500 block of Woodlawn Drive. Firefighters at the scene found heavy smoke and several storage units on fire.
Crews were able to bring the blaze under control around 5:20 a.m.
Three storage units and their contents were damaged. No injuries were reported.
