Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County’s police helicopter was forced to land at a park in east Baltimore City Thursday afternoon for a safety check.
The helicopter made an unplanned landing at Frank C. Bocek Park off Edison Highway.
Police said the pilots are doing a routine inspection before returning to the skies.
There do not appear to be any injuries.
If you're in the area of E Madison St and Edison Hwy, you may see a #BCoPD helicopter sitting in the park. Rest assured that all is well! Pilots landed for a safety check and are in the process of a routine inspection before heading back up. ^NL
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 5, 2019
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.