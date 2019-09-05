Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County’s police helicopter was forced to land at a park in east Baltimore City Thursday afternoon for a safety check.

The helicopter made an unplanned landing at Frank C. Bocek Park off Edison Highway.

Police said the pilots are doing a routine inspection before returning to the skies.

There do not appear to be any injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments