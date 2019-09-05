TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County students begin the school year in some of the second-oldest buildings in the state, next to Baltimore City.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Thursday new funding to get the ball rolling on a new Towson and Dulaney High School.

“I’m committed to ensuring every student, every parent, and every teacher in Baltimore County has access to a clean, safe, modern learning environment,” he said.

Right now, students are attending Dulaney and Towson high schools, both considered outdated and inadequate.

School construction funding was Olszewski top legislative priority in this year’s general assembly session.

“We’re not asking for free money from the state,” Olszewski said. “We’re asking for the state to fund what they owe, their half, of school construction. What’s been put forward to date has been insufficient to keep pace with Baltimore County’s needs.”

A school construction bill failed to pass this session.

Maryland’s new Speaker of the House, Adrienne Jones, is a Baltimore County delegate who has made school construction her top priority.

“I appreciate our partners in the state,” Olszewski said. “I think they understand the urgency of this need, and I have a lot of confidence that both in the House and Senate, we’ll have partners who are going to help us get this done and get it over the line this year.”

Meanwhile, the county will put half a million dollars in planning for each of the two schools.

School construction will be the first bills introduced in January.