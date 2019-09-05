  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chesapeake Bay, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Chesapeake Executive Council, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan was re-elected Chairman of the Chesapeake Executive Council on Thursday.

The council is comprised of governors of the six watershed states, the chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, the administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the mayor of Washington D.C.

Gov. Hogan released a statement on Twitter in regard to his re-election.

Gov. Hogan said:

“I am honored to have been re-elected to serve as chair of the Chesapeake Executive Council. Maryland is more committed than ever to working together with our partners in order to make real progress to preserve and protect the #ChesapeakeBay for future generations to come.”

Comments