HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man for possession of over 200 grams of marijuana after conducting enforcement patrols.
State Police conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 5, at around 9:26 a.m. on a vehicle with illegal tints and no front registration plate.
Officials said probable cause was developed and after a search, 200 grams of marijuana had been found and seized by officers.
The driver, Antonio Terrell Rowland, 31, of Bowie, Maryland, was arrested and transported to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing. He was then transported to Prince George’s Correction Department Detention Center, awaiting disposition.
Any locals with information on criminal activity are urged to contact:
- Cpl. McInenery – 301-345-3101
- College Park Barrack – msp.collegepark@maryland.gov.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
