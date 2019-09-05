



An Anne Arundel County man is in custody Thursday after police said he threated to shoot people at his job.

According to court records, 54-year-old Mark Edward Rutkowski of Pasadena faces one count of making a threat of mass violence.

On Sept. 3, someone from Rutkowski’s workplace called the police to report an employee had communicated threats on Aug. 29.

Police investigated and found out that Rutkowski had allegedly made threats to hurt co-workers.

Rutkowski was fired from his job at Gischels Machine Shop in Curtis Bay after allegedly making the comments.

Anne Arundel County Police served an Extreme Rick Protective Order, allowed under Maryland’s Red Flag law, at Rutkowski’s home on Miramar Road in Pasadena. When they searched his home, they found more than 140 guns, including handguns, rifles, shotguns and assaults rifles.

“This man did threaten the employees with a weapon, so our officers applied for an extreme risk protective order, which they got,” “They located over 100 weapons in his residence. Was it just kind of a waste of time, was this man just running his mouth or did we just save 13 or 14 lives,” Jaclyn Davis, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said.

Anne Arundel County Police seized all the weapons. Most of the weapons were registered to Rutkowski’s father, who lives in the home as well.

Rutkowski is being held on no bond.

The weapons remain in police custody.