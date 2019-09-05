Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tacking hurricane Dorian, as it continues to move very close to the North Carolina Coastline just south of Wilmington.
At 8 p.m. the winds had dropped to 100 miles-per-hour around the eye. Still a strong Category 2 Hurricane, and its forward speed is about 10 miles-per-hour to the northeast.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as St. Marys County.
Winds at the beach may gust to 45 or 50 miles-per-hour Friday before Dorian heads further away from our coast.
The heaviest rains will stay offshore, and west of the Chesapeake Bay, very little rain is expected.
Much nicer weather is on tap for the entire region for the weekend. Bob Turk
