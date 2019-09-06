Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Carroll County are investigating after an attempted robbery at a laundromat in Westminster.
On Aug. 19, a suspect entered the Washboard Laundry located in the 140 Village Shopping Center and attempted to pry open a coin machine.
He also made entry into the office area.
The suspect was wearing a hood over his head, a long sleeve shirt, light-colored pants, and dark-colored boots.
The suspect has tattoos on his left hand, left ring finger and left wrist.
Anyone who may have any information on this incident is asked to contact police immediately.
