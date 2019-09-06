BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings overnight in Baltimore, police said.
The first shooting happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of Greenmount Avenue. Officers were called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
When they arrived, they found the 41-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. He was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A second shooting happened in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 2:40 a.m.
Police arrived at the scene and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in good condition.
Police said the victim told them he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and then realized he was shot. He didn’t see who shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
You must log in to post a comment.