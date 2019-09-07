BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A section of Druid Hill Ave. received a facelift thanks to dozens of church volunteers who spent their Saturday morning lending a helping hand.
Baltimore residents of all ages tore up weeds, planted new flowers and cleared trash from the streets and sidewalks.
Public Relations Spokeswoman Erin Wilson for the Baltimore Stake Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said they could not have asked for better weather.
“The best day you could ask for, not a cloud in the sky. not too hot. Nobody will overheat and it is nice out so it makes it an easy day to come out,” she said.
Many parents decided it would be a good activity to do with the whole family. Children actively participated in the cleanup efforts which made the older generation smile.
Union Baptist Church Reverend El Hathaway said this teaches good habits.
“It’s important there are children out here because when you train children and teach them the importance of maintaining and cleaning their community it becomes a way of life,” Hathaway said.
The day wrapped up with a cookout picnic for all volunteers. To date, the B-More Green Ambassadors have cleared more than 20,000 gallons of trash from Baltimore City streets.
You must log in to post a comment.